G2 easy: European powerhouse pull off perfect game against underdog in Europe RMR

No one expected G2 Esports to lose against CS:GO underdog ECSTATIC in their opening game of Europe RMR A—but the dominant fashion in which they won the game was unexpected.

G2 didn’t leave their opponents any breathing room after securing a perfect game by overcoming ECSTATIC 16-0. The Danes were close to claiming several rounds, but the international team controlled the match, with three G2 players finishing the game with fewer than eight deaths.

The team controlled the match from the start with a stellar CT side. The whole squad finished the game with positive KDA, with their in-game leader, HooXi, reigning on the scoreboard with a 23 kills and 11 deaths.

ECSTATIC were close to winning rounds after finding themselves in clutch situations, but they inevitably failed. In the 16th round, m0NESY was left in a one-vs-one scenario against kraghen, but he smartly outplayed his opponent by waiting him out on the defuse at the A site, securing G2 a 16-0 start to the tournament.

The two first rounds of the RMRs are the best-of-ones, so starting the event on a high note is important for every side. Both G2 and ECSTATIC will return to the server tomorrow.