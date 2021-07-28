Fnatic’s CGO cArn explains team’s decision to go international with CS:GO roster, plans for future in new video

It’s been a busy month for Fnatic’s CS:GO team, with management making multiple changes to its roster since the start of July. And in a new video, the team’s chief gaming officer, Patrik “cArn” Sättermon, explained some of the organization’s decisions, including the move to an international roster for the rest of 2021.

“Speaking of the challenges we have now, and the world we’re looking at now, [there are] probably lesser borders, better internet connections, [and] centralization of teams,” cArn said. “That is one of which we think the future is international. For us as an international brand, we don’t want to limit ourselves to one market.”

As we reach a crossroads of change for Fnatic CS:GO, @cArn sat down to discuss moving to an international roster, Fnatic Rising, and what’s coming for the future. pic.twitter.com/JMkyBwucaR — FNATIC (@FNATIC) July 28, 2021

The 36-year-old said these changes might not come with immediate success, but he does believe that they should set the team up for a great future. Along with the move to an international roster, cArn talked about the addition of Fnatic’s CS:GO Academy team, also known as Fnatic Rising.

This program was implemented back in 2015 and 2016 and was where in-game leader Golden and head coach Andreas Samuelsson made their debuts with the organization. The new squad will give younger, aspiring pros a chance to practice and grow their skills in an environment that can cultivate their future in CS:GO esports.

As for the upcoming Fnatic roster, cArn didn’t have any concrete answers for fans just yet. He did, however, say that the team was working closely with both JW and Golden to try and find them new opportunities in the next step of their careers, “even within Fnatic.” This could possibly mean that the team might look to move one of these players into a coaching role since they’re both veterans of the scene.

The next time that fans will get to watch Fnatic’s CS:GO roster in action will be next month when the ESL Pro League kicks off on Monday, August 16. In the meantime, fans should keep their eyes peeled for more information on the team’s new players.