Fnatic take down G2 to secure top-3 placing at StarSeries i-League season 8

Fnatic are on the right path to make a deep run at StarSeries i-League season eight after beating G2 Esports today in the semifinals of the playoff upper bracket.

The Swedes have at least secured a top-three placement in this tournament. They’ll face the winner of Evil Geniuses and Renegades tomorrow for a spot in the grand finals.

Fnatic won the first map of the series, Overpass, 16-11. Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin was the difference maker for the Swedes, carrying his team with 28 kills. His form has been consistent throughout this entire tournament.

As the series moved to G2’s map pick, Dust II, the French squad took a 16-14 win and stole Fnatic’s lead in the last few rounds of the match. G2’s in-game leader, Nemanja “nexa” Isaković, played perfectly and finished with 32 frags and 115 average damage per round (ADR).

The last map, Mirage, was balanced until Fnatic switched to the T-side. The Swedes won six straight rounds and kept putting pressure on G2’s economy. The French squad saved a few rounds in the end, but Fnatic had a better gameplan and won 16-12. Brollan led his team once again with 27 kills.

If Brollan keeps putting up numbers like this, Fnatic should be one of the favorites to win the event alongside EG. This lineup with Maikil “Golden” Selim and Robin “flusha” Röonquist already won their first title in their first tournament and could be on track to win their second at StarSeries.

G2 will face FURIA tomorrow at 2am CT and Fnatic will play against the winner of EG and Renegades next at 9am CT.