Fnatic knock mousesports out of StarSeries i-League season 8

Fnatic beat mousesports 2-0 today in two close CS:GO matches to eliminate them from StarSeries i-League season eight in Group B’s lower bracket semifinal.

Mousesports will go home despite great individual performances from their stars, Robin “ropz” Kool and Özgür “woxic” Eker. Ropz top-fragged the scoreboard on Train and woxic followed suit on Inferno.

mousesports on Twitter That’s it – stars out. We drop out of #StarSeriesS8 after an 0-2 defeat to @FNATIC. Tough tournament for us, thanks to everyone supporting us! https://t.co/OR9ARTpSey

Ropz also had a beautiful ace in the second pistol round of Train and helped his team force the game into overtime by winning almost seven straight rounds. But Fnatic remained composed and won 19-17. Ropz finished with 34 kills, and on Fnatic’s side, Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin finished close to Ropz with 32 frags.

ropz ACE in the second pistol round (Train) Clip of starladder_cs_en Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

Mousesports were the better team on Inferno—at least in the first half. But Fnatic started winning rounds once they switched to the CT-side. The Swedes’ teamplay demolished mousesports and guaranteed them a 16-12 victory. Although mousesports lost, woxic finished with 29 kills, six more than Fnatic’s Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson.

This is the first early exit for mousesports since Finn “karrigan” Andersen arrived in March. Mousesports aren’t a bad team by any means, but they’re still lacking the consistency that could lead them to win big tournaments.

In tournaments like StarSeries i-League season eight, if you lose in the opening round like they did to North, you’ll have to work twice as hard to advance to the playoffs.

Fnatic will return to the server tomorrow when they’ll face MIBR in Group A’s lower bracket final at 4am CT.