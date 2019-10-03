Fnatic defeat FURIA 34-32 in the longest CS:GO map played at a tier-one competition

Fnatic and FURIA set a new record for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive today.

The Swedes defeated FURIA 34-32 on Overpass, making this the longest-played map between tier-one teams. The record previously belonged to Astralis and CR4ZY. The Danes took down CR4ZY 31-29 on Dust II during the StarLadder Berlin Major in August.

FNATIC on Twitter Wow, look at this crazy before and after photo of @Brollancs. 66 rounds on Overpass takes a toll on a teenager. #DHMasters

This wild match between Fnatic and FURIA generated a ton of highlight clips. Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson and Ludwig “Brollan” Brolin led Fnatic to glory with 54 and 57 kills, respectively.

For FURIA, Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo and Henrique “HEN1” Teles did the heavy work, finishing with 55 and 52 frags. But Fnatic’s Jesper “JW” Wecksell arguably made the best play of the game by saving a round with an ace.

JW saves the round with an ACE (Overpass) Clip of DreamHackCS2 Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

At this level of intense competition and with so many overtimes, it must be hard for players to remain calm and focus on the game. FURIA forced overtime and had the chance to win it in the second overtime, but Fnatic showed the mental strength to stay alive.

This was just the first map of the best-of-three series, though. We’ll see how much this loss affects FURIA on Inferno, which is Fnatic’s pick. The loser will be eliminated from DreamHack Masters Malmö.

You can follow the second map on DreamHack’s secondary Twitch channel.