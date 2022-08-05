Fnatic completes CS:GO lineup with FASHR

Fnatic has locked in its CS:GO roster for the remainder of the 2022 season with the signing of Dion “⁠FASHR⁠” Derksen, who previously played for ECSTATIC.

The 26-year-old will take the place of the Swedish rifler Ludvig “⁠HEAP⁠” Alonso, who had been playing for Fnatic on trial during the past few months. There have been rumors that Fnatic was about to sign a dedicated captain to lead its CS:GO squad, but the signing of FASHR means the British rifler William “⁠mezii⁠” Merriman will remain shot-calling for the team in the next months. Fnatic commented that mezii can “successfully” guide the team into a bright future.

FASHR arrives at Fnatic after enjoying a fruitful first half of the season under the ECSTATIC banner. The Dutchman has averaged a 1.19 rating this year, according to HLTV’s statistics, and helped ECSTATIC to become a solid tier-two team in the CS:GO landscape.

“I feel honored and humbled to be wearing the iconic Black and Orange,” FASHR said on joining Fnatic. “I’m confident that together with my new teammates we are able to achieve great things. We’re aiming to build a new, lasting dynasty with this team.”

The signing of FASHR comes after Fnatic had revamped its CS:GO roster with the additions of former Copenhagen Flames players Nico “⁠nicoodoz⁠” Tamjidi and Fredrik “⁠roeJ⁠” Jørgensen at the end of May. The international team will bootcamp in Fnatic’s London headquarters ahead of the second half of the season to prepare for the IEM Rio Major European qualifiers that kick off on Aug. 15.