Flusha addresses his previous departure from Fnatic, says he wanted to leave and wasn’t cut

Former Fnatic player Robin “flusha” Rönnquist has confirmed that he requested to leave the team in September 2018 after Duncan “Thorin” Shields and former teammate Jesper “JW” Wecksell got into a heated exchange on social media.

The situation stemmed from Thorin calling out Fnatic for supposedly forcing Maikil “Golden” Selim into the in-game leader role and cutting him soon after. JW responded by saying that Thorin had a bad memory and that it was “not like [he] expected [him] to understand anything CS-related.”

Jesper Wecksell on Twitter @Thooorin For someone calling himself the esport historian you have a pretty bad memory 🤷 Anyways, not like I expected you to understand anything CS related :>

“Luckily, I don’t have to rely on the bullshit that comes out of players’ mouths publicly,” Thorin said. “Maybe it will distract from you [from] bringing back the very same Flusha you cut for being shit. Wouldn’t want to have to address how awkward that is, eh? Let me guess: he was always your brother and you always believed in him?”

This was where Flusha stepped in and set the record straight about his split from Fnatic, saying that he told the team he wanted to leave. He also questioned where these “truths” were coming from.

Robin Rönnquist on Twitter @Thooorin @JW1 I was not cut, i told the team i wanted to leave. Idk where all these “truths” are being made up.

Flusha was benched by Fnatic in September 2018 after a rough spell in which the team failed to place in the top three of any tournament it attended. A few days later, he ended up parting ways with the organization to join Cloud9 during its tumultuous 2018 season. He ended up leaving C9 in March and hasn’t played any competitive Counter-Strike since.