Flashpoint season 2 matches delayed after event staff test positive for COVID-19

Today's matches have been delayed for an indefinite period as Flashpoint is taking measures to proceed safely.

Flashpoint season two has delayed its schedule for today a second time, the CS:GO league announced on social media.

The upper-bracket final (Fnatic vs. Virtus Pro) and the lower-bracket final (MIBR vs. OG) were initially delayed by two hours earlier today. Flashpoint, however, delayed the matches for an indefinite time later in the day. The measure was taken because part of Flashpoint’s event staff tested positive for COVID-19.

“Flashpoint 2 has been operating in a bubble environment with the safety and health for our talent and crew as our top priority in compliance with the government of the United Kingdom,” Flashpoint wrote on Twitter. The grand finals are scheduled to take place tomorrow at 11am CT.

We are taking the proper measures to proceed safely and plan to complete the event this weekend.



We will bring you updates to the start time of matches today shortly. — Flashpoint (@Flashpoint) December 5, 2020

Although part of Flashpoint’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19, the players aren’t in risk. The staff has been working in a studio, but the tournament is being played online with teams attending from their own space.

The $1 million CS:GO league run by esports organizations such as MIBR, Cloud9, MAD Lions, and FACEIT was initially planned to be played on LAN in Los Angeles, California. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, interrupted Flashpoint’s plans in the middle of season one, and season two was played entirely online for safety measures.

Update Dec. 5 at 12:20 pm CT: The tournament has resumed with the upper-bracket final between Virtus Pro and Fnatic.