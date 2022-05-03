First matchups for PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major revealed, Team Vitality face off against Complexity in opening game

There are a few interesting games to look forward to on first day of the tournament.

PGL has unveiled the initial matchups for the first CS:GO Major of the year, which will kick off on May 9 in Antwerp, Belgium.

The tournament will feature a Swiss format, with the first two rounds of games being best-of-one and the elimination and advancement matches being best-of-three. With a total of 16 teams competing in the Challengers stage, eight matches are scheduled to take place during the opening day of the tournament.

There are a several interesting games set to take place on day one of PGL Antwerp. To begin the tournament, Team Vitality will take on the North American representatives Complexity. Simultaneously, Eternal Fire will clash with Bad News Eagles on the second stream. Later on, another NA side will join the fray with Team Liquid facing off against G2 Esports and Renegades matching up with forZe.

The A stream will feature two more European teams, with Astralis facing IHC Esports and Outsiders going against MIBR. Two leftover South American squads, Imperial Esports and 9z, will play Team Spirit and ENCE, respectively. After the first matchups conclude, another set of eight pairs will be drawn and will clash on the same day.

The eight top teams from the Challengers stage will advance to the Legends stage. The PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major playoffs are planned to take place in the Antwerps Sportpaleis venue. In total, participating teams will compete for a $1,000,000 prize pool.