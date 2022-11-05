FaZeDown: Vitality push reigning Major champions to brink of elimination at IEM Rio

FaZe Clan, one of the best CS:GO teams in the world and PGL Antwerp Major champions, are one loss away from being sent home from the IEM Rio Major Legends Stage following a 16-6 defeat to Vitality in the 0-1 pool of the Swiss system.

This is already a disastrous scenario for Finn “karrigan” Andersen and his troops because they were 13-4 up against Cloud9 in the opening round earlier today before choking and losing by 16-14. That heartbreaking loss put them up against Vitality, who are also a top contender at IEM Rio Major. FaZe will now have to win three consecutive best-of-three series in the following days to reach playoffs and keep the dream of becoming back-to-back Major champions alive.

FaZe displayed one of their worst CT sides ever today against Vitality on Inferno. They couldn’t get anything done on defense despite having a powerful quartet in the form of Håvard “rain” Nygaard, Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, Robin “ropz” Kool, and Helvijs “broky” Saukants. Instead, these players and karrigan were outmaneuvered by Dan “apEX” Madesclaire’s calls and the firepower of superstar Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, who had 21 kills on Vitality’s T side.

Any hopes that FaZe had in the second half were shattered after Vitality shut down their B rush in the second pistol round of the game. Even though FaZe got some rounds under their belts after that, Vitality wisely kept their economy under control and ran away with a rather easy victory to the surprise of everyone at home and at the arena, who were expecting a true clash between the two CS:GO titans.

Both teams will return to the server tomorrow. Vitality will play one more best-of-one because they’re in the 1-1 pool, while FaZe will play their first best-of-three match and try to avoid an early elimination from the Major.