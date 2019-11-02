FaZe defeat NiP to win BLAST Pro Series Copenhagen

FaZe secured BLAST Pro Series Copenhagen’s trophy after taking down Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-0 today.

They haven’t lost a single map during their campaign and are the first CS:GO team to win two BLAST events in 2019. Earlier in the year, FaZe won BLAST Pro Series Miami. But today’s win comes as the first time FaZe found success since revamping its team with the additions of Marcelo “coldzera” David and Helvijs “broky” Saukants in September.

FaZe Clan on Twitter Broky, Coldzera, NiKo, Olofmeister, Rain, 🏆 CHAMPIONS of @BLASTProSeries Copenhagen 🏆 #FaZeUp

After a balanced first half, NiP were wrecking FaZe’s offense and had seven map points to win on Nuke. FaZe’s comeback started with a much-needed one-versus-two clutch from coldzera and they successfully took the game to overtime after.

NiP won the two first rounds of overtime, but FaZe showed strength again and won all the four last rounds. Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer had quite a good tournament and finished Nuke with 30 kills. NiPs’ Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg finished with 35 kills despite the loss.

coldzera 1v2 cluth (Nuke) Clip of BLASTProSeries Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

The series proceeded to Dust II and NiP once again had the lead on the second half. Håvard “rain” Nygaard played a key role to FaZe and finished with 25 kills and 108 ADR as FaZe won 16-12—but the final point was gained by coldzera and Nikola “NiKo” Kovač, who were in a two-versus-four disadvantage.

NiKo and coldzera win the 2v4 to win the event (Dust2) Clip of BLASTProSeries Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

FaZe played spotless CS:GO at BLAST Pro Series Copenhagen, much better than the favorites Astralis and Team Liquid. But we’ll see if FaZe can replicate this consistency in bigger tournaments, where teams have to play more best-of-threes.

FaZe and Astralis will only have a few days to rest as they’ll travel to China to play at IEM Beijing alongside Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves, Vitality and more on next Thursday, Nov. 7.