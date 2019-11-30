Evil Geniuses survive against NiP, qualify for ECS season 8 semifinals

Evil Geniuses defeated Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-1 today in the ECS season eight finals’ Group A decider match.

The series could have went the wrong way for EG, though. The North Americans lost the first map and barely won the second. It was a balanced series overall, but in the end, EG were the better team.

Evil Geniuses on Twitter We hit our stride in time to take home another victory to secure the series 2-1! GGs to @NiPGaming. We’ll be back tomorrow for the #ECS8 Finals playoffs where we’ll face off against @astralisgg for a spot in the grand final! #LIVEEVIL https://t.co/RStuP7k5Sk

The Ninjas took Train 16-11, thanks to their incredible sequence on the CT-side, winning nine rounds in a row. Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg top-fragged with 25 kills.

NiP had a good CT-side once again, this time on Nuke, but EG played even better than the Swedes once they switched sides. The game was tied 14-14, but EG found a way to win the last couple of rounds. Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte contributed massively to their win, finishing with 33 frags.

Finally, the series proceeded to Inferno, the last map. F0rest had another great performance and got 25 kills, but he couldn’t carry the rest of his teammates, especially Fredrik “REZ” Sterner and Simon “twist” Eliasson. The pair combined only 19 kills. EG won 16-12 and Ethan Arnold was the one who shined. He finished the match with 28 kills and even got an ace in the second half.

Ethan anti-eco ACE (Inferno) Clip of FACEIT TV Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

EG must feel relief with this win as they assured a top-four placing after two bad tournaments in China. The North Americans, however, will play against a much stronger opponent tomorrow, Astralis.

Astralis and EG will play the first semifinals of the tournament tomorrow 12pm CT.