Evil Geniuses stun the best Brazilian CS:GO team in Americas RMR

Evil Geniuses are through the IEM Rio Major Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) first advancement match following an upset against FURIA today.

The best Brazilian team in the world looked unrecognizable for the most part of Nuke and would have lost sooner if it wasn’t for the individual talent of the AWPer Rafael “saffee” Costa and star rifler Yuri “yuurih” Santos. The duo kept FURIA alive in the game, but EG played better in almost every aspect to run away with a 16-14 victory, securing their second win in the Americas RMR.

The North Americans are seeing a resurgence of form in Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov thus far in the Americas RMR as he top-fragged against FURIA (25 frags) and had 23 frags against Nouns earlier today in the opening round. Other than the Bulgarian AWPer, the star rifler Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte and the Kazakh in-game leader Sanzhar “neaLaN” Iskhakov also played an important part in this upset against FURIA.

This win put EG in the 2-0 pool of the Americas RMR Swiss system and they’ll play their first best-of-three tomorrow. This gives EG an opportunity to secure a spot in the Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major and enter the competition after the Challengers Stage is concluded. FURIA, on the other hand, will play another best-of-one game tomorrow in the 1-1 pool.

This was a meaningful defeat for the Brazilian side as they’ll not join IEM Rio Major in the Legends Stage as they did in the two previous Majors, should they qualify for the first Valve-sponsored Brazilian tournament.

The second round of Americas RMR will carry on with plenty of games such as Liquid vs. MIBR and O PLANO vs. Los + oNe throughout the day.