Europe RMR A round 3 matchups set: C9 to battle NiP for IEM Rio Major spot

The third round of IEM Rio Major Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) A is all set after Cloud9 took down G2 16-13 today in the second round of the event that will see eight European teams qualify for the Major.

The competition will resume tomorrow with the first advancement (2-0 pool) and elimination (0-2 pool) matches, which are all best-of-three series. C9 will play Ninjas in Pyjamas for an IEM Rio Major spot, while the best team in the world FaZe Clan will face Sprout for another spot. The elimination games, on the other hand, will be Eternal Fire vs. Aurora and ECSTATIC vs. forZe.

Tomorrow will also be the last day of the best-of-one series in Europe RMR A. The teams that are in the 1-1 pool will either play advancement or elimination matches after the third round is finalized. The best matchup is arguably Bad News Eagles vs. Astralis, two teams that played at PGL Antwerp Major earlier this year, but the 1-1 pool of the Swiss system also features G2 vs. 1WIN, Team Spirit vs. GamerLegion, and Fnatic vs. B8.

Here is the schedule for the third round of Europe RMR A tomorrow:

1-1 pool

4am CT: BNE vs. Astralis

4am CT: Spirit vs. GamerLegion

4am CT: Fnatic vs. B8

5:15am CT: G2 vs. 1WIN

2-0 pool

6:30am CT: FaZe vs. Sprout

7:45am CT: C9 vs. NiP

0-2 pool