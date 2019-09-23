EUnited signs freakazoid

Ryan “freakazoid” Abadir will replace Kaleb “moose” Jayne on eUnited’s CS:GO lineup, the organization announced today.

Moose asked to be moved to the bench because he wants to “take a break from the team,” according to eUnited. With this move, freakzoid will once again play with his brother, Austin “Cooper-” Abadir, after the latter left Swole Patrol in November 2018 to join eUnited.

Freakazoid is one of the most well-known veterans in North America. He played for Cloud9 from 2015 to 2016 and has been a free agent since Ghost Gaming parted ways with its roster in June.

EUnited have failed to produce good results so far in 2019. They didn’t qualify for either CS:GO Major and they played at DreamHack Open Rio and IEM Sydney in April, but were eliminated in the early stages of both events.

Although freakzoid doesn’t necessarily add firepower to the team, he’ll certainly bring experience to the roster that has two young players, Victor “food” Wong and in-game leader Anthony “vanity” Malaspina.

Freakazoid will make his debut with eUnited next Tuesday at ESL One New York. The new lineup will play their first match against Team Liquid, the best CS:GO team in the world.

ESL One New York will be played from Sept. 26 to 29. Astralis, NRG, ENCE, and FaZe will also attend the event.