Endpoint extends contracts of 4 CS:GO players

The players and the general manager are now entitled to a share of an eventual player sale in the future.

Max “⁠MiGHTYMAX⁠” Heath, Kia “Surreal” Man, Joey “⁠CRUC1AL⁠” Steusel, and Thomas Utting have agreed to renew their contracts with Endpoint for two more years, the organization announced today.

But on top of extending their link with Endpoint, all four CS:GO players will be entitled to a cut of player sales in the future since they’ve now earned “legacy member” status within the U.K. organization, which Endpoint hopes will help keep players around instead of selling them to other teams.

Ross “⁠RossR⁠” Rooney, Endpoint’s former coach who’s now been tasked with the general manager position, said in the announcement video that the organization is delighted to keep working with MiGHTYMAX⁠ and crew. He also explained how the legacy member status is going to work.

“Players that are stalwarts for the organization, that have been here for a certain defined period, have the opportunity to, in essence, own equity of one another in the team,” RossR said. This means that all four players plus RossR, who’s the fifth legacy member, will receive a slice of the buyout fee the next time an organization acquires one of Endpoint’s players.

Other CS:GO teams have looked to Endpoint to acquire talent as of late. The org sold Shahar “flameZ” Shushan to OG and William “mezii” Merriman to Fnatic this year before both completed one year with the team. Although this sort of clause that MiGHTYMAX, Surreal, CRUC1AL, Thomas, and RossR agreed to is somewhat unusual in esports, other organizations like Copenhagen Flames and Valiant have offered this option to players in the past.

“We are hoping this [legacy membership] will help with player retention and align the interests of all parties at any given junction,” RossR said. The legacy member status also means that the players will be involved in business discussions and decisions involving Endpoint.

Endpoint didn’t disclose how much the players’ percentage will be on an eventual buyout or the exact time that’s needed to earn legacy member status. Any player who represents the organization over a certain period of time can become a legacy member, though, according to HLTV.

Endpoint has recently brought the 17-year-old Jordanian star Mohammad “⁠BOROS⁠” Malhas in to fill the void created by the departure of mezii. It’s unclear, at this point, who the British team will add to take over the coaching duties now that RossR will be their general manager. They’re ranked 26th right now in HLTV’s rankings and are attending ESEA Premier Europe season 38.