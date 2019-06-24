ENCE confirmed as the third CS:GO team invited to ESL One New York

After reaching the No. 3 spot in HLTV’s rankings for the first time this year, ENCE have officially been invited to ESL One New York. They’ll join the Danish powerhouse Astralis and the current top team in the world, Team Liquid, at the event.

ENCE have had an incredible year thus far, starting off with their second-place finish at the 2019 IEM Katowice Major. They put themselves on the map in March with some huge wins against G2 Esports, BIG Clan, Liquid, and Natus Vincere.

ESL Counter-Strike on Twitter Will #ESLOne New York 2019 be #EZ4ENCE? See the dominant Finnish team @ENCE bring their talents to @BarclaysCenter this September! 🎟: https://t.co/yiEuAWjZJ0 https://t.co/U5nnuVNd5O

The team’s momentum carried them to a surprising upset at the 2019 BLAST Pro Series Madrid tournament, where they managed to take down Astralis in the grand finals. With this win, ENCE solidified themselves as a top three team in the world. But their work wasn’t done just yet.

They also recently finished second at DreamHack Masters Dallas 2019, where they demolished Group B, only to fall to a dominant Liquid squad in the finals. But still, it’s been a great six months for the Finnish powerhouse.

ENCE, Team Liquid, and Astralis now await the three final teams to be invited to ESL One New York. This event is shaping up to be one of the best tournaments of the year. Liquid have won four of their last six events, while Astralis will look for revenge after only winning one of their last six tournaments since the 2019 Katowice Major.

ESL One New York will take place from Sept. 28 to 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.