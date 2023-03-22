EG reportedly lodges formal complaint to ESL after CS:GO Pro League comedy segment

Evil Geniuses reportedly filed a formal complaint to ESL after a comedic segment was broadcast during ESL Pro League season 17.

During the segment, which was aired during the CS:GO tournament on Feb. 24, the organizers played their own version of “Whose Line is It Anyway.” The on-air talent made jokes about teams in the tournament, including EG. This led to the North American organization lodging a complaint to ESL, according to a report by journalist Richard Lewis today.

On-air talent told jokes that mocked EG’s team performance and strategic decisions. They included “Hey, it sure is getting cold in here. Has anyone got any more money we can burn?” and “No, but seriously guys, I think if we just add 14 more players I think we’re on to something.”

These jokes were aimed at the organization’s decisions when it comes to managing its 15-man “Blueprint Project” and EG’s poor record this year.

Following the segment, EG reportedly lodged a complaint saying the mockery was potentially “damaging to their brand.” EG was said to be “furious” and ESL agreed not to repeat it during the tournament.

ESL’s segment also poked fun at other teams participating in ESL Pro League season 17, but EG was reportedly the only organization to take offense and complain.