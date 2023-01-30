Device outlines his ‘biggest issue’ with competitive CS:GO

Nicolai “device” Reedtz shed some light on his biggest problem with professional CS:GO after clinching a spot in the BLAST Premier Spring Final 2023 on Sunday.

Following the victory against OG, the 27-year-old spoke about experiencing stress in BLAST Overtime via HLTV. The sniper revealed the thing he’s been working a lot on lately is stress, and it’s also his biggest problem in competitive gaming.

“I worked a lot with a therapist on just in general dealing with stress, it’s always been my biggest issue, my body just doesn’t handle stress well,” device said. He added he’s been working on dealing with stress since he’s never “really taken time to fix that or try to fix that.”

Device returned to Astralis on Oct. 27, 2022 when the team revamped its roster after failing to qualify for the IEM Rio Major. This was an end of an almost year-long hiatus, which began in December 2021, when device went on a break due to mental health issues.

Since his return, device has played in three events with Astralis, with BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023 being his LAN return. He claimed while it’s stressful and raises a lot of emotions, it’s doing so “in a good way.” He also underlined he has a “way better life balance now that gives me some peace.”

Device has played in 25 maps so far for Astralis and has recorded a 1.22 rating, making him the second-best player in the team, according to HLTV.

Now, the Dane and Astralis will have a short break from officials, since they will miss IEM Katowice 2023. The team will return to action with ESL Pro League season 17, which is scheduled to begin on Feb. 22.