From an outsider’s perspective, Counter-Strike looks like a simple game. But when you get down its fundamentals, its weapons, spray patterns, and recoil, it’s quite the opposite. When all things are taken into consideration, it’s one of the most complex first-person shooters on the market.

CS:GO’s arsenal of weaponry, from its sub-machine guns to its rifles, are what make the game stand out. Unlike some shooters, you can’t aim down the sights with most weapons. You need to hone your skills and learn the ins and outs of crosshair placement and spray control. Each weapon has its own recoil pattern and style of play, so practicing and mastering these concepts is vital

Once you learn the basics of aiming in CS:GO, you can begin to develop advanced aspects of the game, like utility usage, strategy, and teamwork. Until then, learning each and every one of the game’s weapons is your best bet.

Grenades

Grenades are quite possibly the most underestimated weapons in CS:GO. They can shift the pace of a round in seconds. They can flush out your enemies from power-positions, block off vantage points, and even secure a kill from time to kill. All you need is a good sense of trigonometry and grenade physics.

Pistols

Pistols are the least powerful weapons in CS:GO. In most cases, you won’t be winning aim duels with these guns, unless your enemies slip up and make a huge mistake. The best way to use pistols is by getting up in your opponents’ faces and hoping for the best.

Sub-Machine Guns

SMGs are often used as spray weapons, but in reality, aiming and shooting downward is the way to go. In competitive, SMGs are almost always used in the second round. Their cheap price makes them particularly effective in an eco force buy.

Heavies

The Heavy category consists of two types of weapons: shotguns and light-machine guns. Heavies are typically not a part of the weapon meta, but they can fun to whip out from time to time. Shotguns, especially, have a shock factor and can be used in close-quarters to wreak havoc. Light-machine guns, though, are less impactful and come with a hefty price tag.

Rifles

Assault rifles and sniper rifles are the most commonly used guns in the CS:GO. Their high damage and pinpoint accuracy make them the most efficient way to wipe out your enemies. They’re expensive, but they’re well worth the investment. Patience with rifles is the key to mastering the game.

Moving forward

The best way to get to know each weapon is by using them in casual game modes. If you turn on “random weapons” in Deathmatch, you’ll be able to get a good feel for them. Practice makes perfect after all.