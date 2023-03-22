CS:GO pros are celebrating a really basic change coming to Counter-Strike 2

The Counter-Strike 2 announcement on March 22 absolutely blew the community away with so many promised changes, but it turns out that one of the smallest means the most to current CS:GO pro players.

Valve officially unveiled the new era of Counter-Strike today with detailed videos regarding the most impactful changes, namely the new reactive smoke grenades, the upgraded sub-tick server update architecture, and the changes to maps. But a separate tweet from the official Counter-Strike account with virtually no fanfare has been celebrated by a wave of pro players.

In Counter-Strike 2 there's a bind to remove the silencer from your weapon(s). — CS2 (@CounterStrike) March 22, 2023

One of the most defining sources of frustration for CS:GO players has been the fact it’s been impossible to unbind the action of removing a silencer from the right-click input without also removing the other important right-click actions such as scoping or under-hand throwing grenades. So to keep those functions intact, players using the M4A1-s and USP pistol have had to deal with accidentally removing the silencer with a right-click at inopportune times.

This announcement from Valve means that the bind to remove silencers from silenced weapons should be separate from the other right-click actions, allowing more control over when to use silencers and less time spent accidentally taking a silencer off.

I’m in heaven. — Peter Rasmussen (@dupreeh) March 22, 2023

Several pro players including Liquid’s Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski and Vitality’s Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen celebrated the inclusion, with the multi-time Major winner even saying he’s “in heaven.”

But could Valve provide even more when it comes to silenced weapons? Former Ninjas in Pyjamas teammates Fredrik “REZ” Sterner and Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora both hope for an option for CTs to buy either the M4A1-S or the M4A4 in the buy menu, rather than having to designate one prior to the match with no way of changing it live.

More is expected to be announced regarding CS2 in the coming months prior to the official launch later this summer.