CS:GO fans slam Gamers8’s production in between rounds: ‘I hate it, it’s annoying’

Saudi Arabia’s gaming festival Gamers8 is hosting a $1 million CS:GO tournament with some of the best teams in the world. And even though the matches have been great thus far, fans have criticized one aspect of the event’s production—the loud music played after each round is over.

The song plays on every broadcast, not just the official ones, meaning there isn’t a way for fans to avoid it unless they mute the livestream. But by doing so, they’d lose the casters breaking down how the round was played and what the teams can do next.

Although CS:GO fans are asking for Gamers8 to stop playing the music after the rounds are over via the Twitch chat, Reddit, and Twitter, the tournament organizer has kept it at least for the ongoing series between FaZe Clan and Virtus Pro.

“First time I’ve heard it I hoped they weren’t going to use it every round, they did, And I hate it, it’s annoying,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “It was [the] end of the match music lol, no idea why they changed it today, the production in general has been worse today compared to yesterday,” another fan wrote on Reddit.

Just me or this music after every single round is getting more and more annoying? #Gamers8 #CSGO — RiseUp (@RiseUp_12_) August 17, 2023

There’s nothing that Gamers8 can do to fix this issue other than stop playing the music after each round is concluded, and only play the song when the match is ended. CS:GO fans sure hope that the tournament organizer will do that sooner rather than later as the event will run until Sunday, Aug. 20.

