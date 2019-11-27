CS:GO collaborates with Halo, releases Sticker Capsule and Music Kit

It’s week two of Operation Shattered Web, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive fans are getting a taste of Halo in the newest game update.

Thanks to a cross-promotion with Halo developer 343 Industries, CS:GO now has a Halo Sticker capsule and music kit. The collaboration is part of a promotion for the Master Chief Collection, which is being released on Steam Dec. 3. The MCC package contains Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4, with Halo: Reach separate as DLC.

The sticker capsule is available for purchase in the Panorama User Interface main menu, and it contains ten paper rarities, five holo rarities, and two foil rarities. The foil stickers are the iconic Master Chief spartan helmet and Legendary Elite skull and swords symbol.

On the other hand, the MCC Music Kit must be obtained by purchasing the MCC and playing it for more than five hours on Steam. Later on, the Music Kit can be bought on the Steam community market place, but it will likely be a bit expensive because owners need to buy the MCC when it comes out on Dec. 3.

Valve teased the music kit on Twitter with what seems to be the opening round music. It’s not exactly the iconic Halo 3 main menu music, but it’s got the similar rock vibe to it.

Today’s in-game patch notes can also be found on the Counter-Strike website, and it contains minor fixes to Cache and Studio.