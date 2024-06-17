CS2’s first operation in nearly 3 years may be coming soon, renowned data miner suggests

Gabe Follower, one of the most reputable CS2 data miners and leakers, has hinted at a new CS2 operation being on the horizon. Today marks precisely 1,000 days since the last operation, Riptide, launched, making it a special occasion for an operation-related leak.

The leaker posted several CS2 Workshop maps on X (formerly Twitter) on June 16, saying he’s just “gonna leave them there” without any extra context. The maps include FMPONE’s (creator of Cache) Thera, as well as Memento, Assembly, and the Pool Day remake. These four cover all of CS2‘s existing game modes, with Memento and Pool Day targeting Wingman and the Arms Race, while Thera and Assembly have been made with Competitive and Casual in mind. Gabe Follower also attached Mills in a follow-up tweet, completing his hint that these maps could be featured in an upcoming CS2 operation.

Thera is FMPONE’s main project aside from the CS2 version of Cache. Image via FMPONE

Though Gabe Follower didn’t offer more details or mention an operation per se, players have caught on and are hoping that the leaker indeed suggested an upcoming CS2 event is on the way. Over on Reddit, some fans are already convinced, with a thread from yesterday claiming that a “new operation [is] coming.” One user replied with assurance but also asked for more information: “I have no doubt it’s coming. How long do we have to fucking wait?”

It has been nearly three years since Valve last launched an operation in CS. Operation Riptide went live all the way back in 2021 on Sept. 21 and ended on Feb. 21 the following year. It introduced numerous changes to CS:GO as part of a major update, as well as several maps, co-op missions, modes, skins, and more. Aside from the suggested maps, CS2 players can only guess what Valve has been cooking these past few years regarding a new operation.

