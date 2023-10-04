CS2 players create hilarious ‘vending machine strat’ that will change how you play Office

CS2 players have found a way to move one of the vending machines on the hostage map Office to block the Counter-Terrorists from raiding and rescuing the target located in the paper room.

Though it may seem strange at first, this strategy might have some value as it blocks one of the doors the CTs have to access to rescue one of the targets. The players featured in the video found out that you can move the vending machine with machine guns and grenades in CS2, which wasn’t possible in CS:GO.

This isn’t a typical Counter-Strike strategy, but it must have worked as they did it at least two rounds in a row—and on top of that, it’s pretty hilarious.

If the Terrorist team manages to block the door with the vending machine, all they need to do for the remainder of the round is hide as the CTs can’t win if they don’t rescue the hostages or kill all the Ts.

Though this was the first time I’ve seen this strategy in CS2, it looks like it’s happening in multiple games, according to Redditors. “If you play maybe three games of Office, you will most likely have seen a duo try this strategy,” one Redditor wrote.

The only problem with this strat is that it takes a copious amount of time to move the vending machine enough so it can block the door and it uses way too much ammo. I tried pulling it off alone in Casual mode, but I wasn’t fast enough. When one of my friends joined my game, though, we successfully pulled off the strat and won the round.

In case you’re playing the CT side of Office and notice the Ts are doing this, remember to bring a machine gun and an HE grenade in the next round to unblock the door.

