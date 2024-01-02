CS2 players beg Valve to fix game-breaking Molotov bug

Counter-Strike 2 is still plagued by bugs months after its launch in September 2023. One of them, regarding extinguishing fires with Smoke Grenades, is seen as potentially game-breaking by players, and they want it fixed immediately.

On Jan. 1, players discussed how Smoke Grenades sometimes don’t work properly when thrown over a fire in CS2. Usually, the nade is set to extinguish the fire, but as one player named JiberybobX showcased, it doesn’t work from time to time.

In JiberybobX’s clip, the player had been holding the Window position on Mirage when a Molotov landed there. They tried to put it down with a Smoke, but the nade didn’t work, sending the player to their demise.

Molotovs break the game from time to time. Image via Valve

Many others pointed out the bug has different variations. Sometimes, the fire goes down when a Smoke is used on it, but it’s delayed, making players take additional damage either way. “When I have to extinguish a molo it feels like it always gets an extra tick in before going out instead of just dying out right away like in [CS:GO],” one of the top comments reads.

On top of that, players claim the bug has been in the game for quite some time now. It’s more than understandable they want to see it fixed as fast as possible.

While this bug, alongside a few others, may have been present in CS2 for months now, the devs have been working tirelessly to fix the game. Valve has been adding updates regularly, and the game is arguably in a much better state than it was in September. The devs still have two months before the first CS2 Major kicks off in March.