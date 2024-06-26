Forgot password
CS2 community fuming as Operation hopes dashed with community map update

I mean, they have a point.
Published: Jun 26, 2024 05:13 am

Valve added community maps to Counter-Strike 2 on June 25. But despite the surprising update, players are fuming after expecting a new Operation.

Following the launch of the CS2 update, players slammed Valve on social media over the lack of the new Operation.

“Yay community maps that people will play for a few days and after that they are forgotten,” one annoyed player wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Why should I clap my hands like a seal because they dragged a folder over with some community maps inside?” another asked on Reddit.

An archway with bells outside a Greek village in the map Thera in CS2.
New community map Thera isn’t enough to satisfy players. Image via Steam

While some players were outraged with the update, others were more reasonable. They pointed out their disappointment isn’t purely due to the lack of the Operation but due to the lack of effort Valve puts into CS2.

“The real reason people are pissed off is because this game has been out for a year basically, it is still missing most of the content from CS:GO, while also being worse in almost every possible metric bar graphics, which also come with a huge performance loss. The real question is what have they been doing for all this time,” one player wrote on Reddit, perfectly summing up the community’s sentiment.

It’s tough to disagree with them. The game has been out since September 2023 and has faced the same issues for months. Performance loss, cheaters, and lack of proper community servers are just a few issues with the game.

