Counter-Strike fans want Anders and Snoop Dogg to star in rumored CS2 feature

Counter-Strike fans have which personalities they want to see featured in the rumored announcer packs coming to CS2.

The list, from a Reddit post on June 2, is as broad as one could imagine, but there are a few names that were repeated multiple times by Counter-Strike fans.

From casters to content creators, historic Valve voices to legendary rappers, there are some odd yet awesome takes, including:

Anders Blume (veteran CS caster)

WarOwl (CS content creator)

3kliksphilip (CS content creator)

Gabe Newell (Valve’s president)

Ellen Mclain (American voice actress known for portraying GLaDOS in Portal and The Administrator in Team Fortress 2)

Snoop Dogg (You probably know who he is)

Although Valve hasn’t properly announced that CS2 will have announcer packs like its MOBA game Dota 2, notable leaker Aquarius spotted in March 2023 that CS2 players will be able to choose between male and female announcers straight from the game’s settings.

So far, this feature can only be found in CS2‘s coding and hasn’t been implemented in the limited test version that is currently in place.

The feature to choose between multiple announcers presents an incredible opportunity for Valve to capitalize on the CS fanbase and sell a bunch of announcer packs as a new cosmetic like it already does in Dota 2. We’ll probably know what Valve is up to once CS2 releases worldwide this summer.

It wouldn’t be the first time Snoop Dogg’s voice has been heard in an FPS, as the Doggfather could be heard in Call of Duty: Ghosts back in 2014.

