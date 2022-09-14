Complexity stun Astralis at ESL Pro League season 16

Complexity reverse swept Astralis 2-1 today in the opening round of ESL Pro League season 16’s Group C, collecting one of the biggest victories the organization has had with its North American CS:GO roster.

The collective effort and calmness of Complexity were what helped them defeat Astralis. They were 0-1 down in the series after losing Inferno 16-9 and had to work hard to tie the series on Nuke after the third overtime (25-23). The series headed to the decider, Dust II, and Complexity posted a dominant 9-3 run as the CTs to close out the game 16-11.

Those who missed this series will find it strange that Astralis didn’t win. The Danish squad had Benjamin “blameF” Bremer shining with 80 frags and just 58 deaths, while Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander, Asger “Farlig” Jensen, and Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke also had positive K/D ratios. Complexity, on the other hand, only had Michael “Grim” Wince finish with a positive K/D, while all the others didn’t frag much.

This defeat to Complexity already leaves Astralis in a tough spot in Group C, which also contains tier-one teams such as MOUZ, Heroic, and ENCE. Only three of six teams in the group will make the playoffs, so Astralis will likely have to take down at least one of MOUZ, Heroic, and ENCE to have a chance of qualifying.

As for Complexity, even though Astralis are not in their prime form nowadays, this is their best result in 2022 by far. Until today, Complexity had not defeated a European team since the organization acquired this North American roster to compete in 2022.

The first day of EPL season 16’s Group C will finish with ENCE vs. HEET at 1:30pm CT.