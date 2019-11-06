Complexity completes its CS:GO roster with k0nfig and poizon

Complexity now has mostly European players on its CS:GO roster.

The North American organization signed Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke from OpTic Gaming and Valentin “poizon” Vasilev from Windigo today. They’ll replace Rory “dephh” Jackson and Shahzeeb “ShahZaM” Khan, who were removed from the team last month. ShahZam, however, is still under contract with Complexity and his future plans will be announced soon.

Complexity Gaming on Twitter 🔥 Announcing the new #COLCS. 🔥 Welcome, @k0nfigCS and @poizonCSGO! 👊 #WeAreCOL https://t.co/l9GYAKw12A

K0nfig has been teamless since Oct. 11 when OpTic’s players opted to seek individual offers. Poizon, on the other hand, was the only player Windigo had under contract. The organization decided to disband its CS:GO team last week after facing financial issues. Complexity also acquired Benjamin “blameF” Bremer and William “RUSH” Wierzba from Heroic and Cloud9, respectively, in September.

Complexity isn’t by any means a juggernaut like its CEO, Jason Lake, said he would build after the team’s lackluster performance at the StarLadder Berlin Major in August. But Lake is putting effort and money into building a better CS:GO lineup.

K0nfig can be one of the best players in the world if he goes back to his old form. He made it into HLTV’s top 20 list in 2017 when he was playing for North. Poizon hasn’t reached this level yet, but he’s a more aggressive sniper than ShahZam, has a higher skill ceiling, and was Windigo’s best player.

With this lineup, Complexity will no longer play in the Americas Minor and will have to attend the European event instead, which has better teams fighting for a spot at CS:GO Majors.

Complexity will debut this new lineup next week in ESL Pro League North America season 10, stage two.

Update Nov. 6 5:49pm CT: Complexity CEO says its CS:GO team will not attend ESL Pro League because ESL has ruled two players ineligible.