Complexity and CS:GO coach keita mutually part ways

Complexity and CS:GO coach Jamie “keita” Hall agreed to mutually part ways today after a two-year run with the organization and soon after an early exit from the IEM Cologne 2021 group stage.

In their most recent finish, the Complexity juggernaut advanced through the IEM Cologne play-in stage despite a 2-0 loss to FaZe Clan after defeating both Bad News Bears and Team LDLC. But they were swiftly eliminated from Group A play after two heart-breaking losses to G2 and Virtus Pro, two teams that ended up reaching the playoffs.

It's been a pleasure battling in CSGO with you, my friend.



Best wishes on your next steps!

Prior to his departure, keita was the only remaining aspect of Complexity’s pre-juggernaut days, which ended when the North American roster (including current Sentinels VALORANT stars ShahZaM and SicK) were bounced unceremoniously from the StarLadder Berlin Major in August 2019. After that event ended, Complexity owner Jason Lake announced his plans to build a “juggernaut” of a CS:GO roster, eventually leading to the roster’s current form.

I love our players as individuals but these results won't be tolerated.



If you're a Tier 1 player looking for a fresh start at the best facility in the world, HMU. I'll pay your buyout and give you the world's highest salaries.



Let's build a juggernaut.



Spread the word.

Keita stayed on to coach the new roster consisting of the Danish IGL/rifler duo of blameF and k0nfig, former Major winner with Cloud9 RUSH, Bulgarian sniper poizon, and eventually former 100T/Renegades rifler jks. Complexity’s results have been inconsistent throughout 2020 and 2021, with the team’s bright spot being their performances at BLAST Spring events in both years. But their recent results have been lackluster since BLAST Spring 2021, now including yet another early exit at a top-tier international event.

Complexity’s next scheduled matches are set for ESL Pro League season 14, where they’re a permanently partnered team.