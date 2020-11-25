Cloud9 win first match with new CS:GO lineup, eliminate NiP from BLAST Premier Fall Showdown

After a shaky first impression at Flashpoint season two, Cloud9’s new CS:GO lineup defeated Ninjas in Pyjamas today with a solid performance at their second tournament, the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown.

The international roster led by Alex McMeekin entered the match as the underdogs—NiP have been a solid top-20 team in the world throughout the year. But today, C9 justified the hype created by their general manager Henry “HenryG” Greer, who branded the squad as the “Colossus,” and eliminated NiP with a 2-0 victory (16-12 on Nuke and 16-14 on Vertigo).

The best player of the series was Ricky “floppy” Kemery, who underperformed the most at Flashpoint season two at the beginning of the month. The North American rifler finished the series with 52 frags and just 34 deaths, contributing the most on Vertigo with 31 kills of his own to help the team beat NiP 16-14.

Much better showing today and finally finding some rhythm with the important clutches.



My boy @floppyCSGO Poppin' the frick off was just a beautiful spectacle. What a beast!



GG WP #C9WIN https://t.co/MTFx4n0nbB — C9 HenryG (@HenryGcsgo) November 25, 2020

Today’s victory may serve as the confidence boost that C9 needed to make this lineup work from the beginning. C9 can move on from what happened at Flashpoint season two and work to build a great foundation heading into 2021.

They’ll take on Complexity next, which is the team that may have influenced C9 the most. Complexity is known as the “Juggernaut” and has fielded an international CS:GO team since 2019.

C9 and Complexity will face off on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 12:30pm CT. The winner will advance to one of BLAST Premier Fall Showdown’s semifinals and will have the chance to qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall finals in December.