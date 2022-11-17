BLAST wants to change how you watch CS:GO matches

BLAST, one of the leading tournament organizers in CS:GO, has launched a new broadcast platform that is aiming to revolutionize how esports fans watch games.

This new product, BLAST.tv, comes just in time for BLAST Premier Fall Final in Copenhagen, Denmark this month and ahead of the BLAST Paris Major, which will be the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO tournament of 2023. BLAST.tv will have an interactive timeline feature that will automatically upload highlights to be replayed instantly, a video player with 4K capabilities, and a live chat with moderators.

BLAST has arguably been the best tournament organizer in CS:GO esports in the past few years thanks to its top-tier level of broadcast and production, which has left competitors like ESL and PGL behind. BLAST.tv might enhance the experience even further than what Twitch and YouTube, the platforms BLAST works with, have to offer, according to BLAST’s chief growth officer Tom Greene.

“Over the last few years BLAST has been working hard to deliver the best esports entertainment possible, and more recently we’ve been investing in a digital platform that will enhance and supplement these experiences even further,” Greene said. “We have built every aspect of BLAST.tv with our fans in mind and with the end goal of being able to bring esports closer to those who love it most. We feel BLAST.tv has the potential to be a game-changer for the esports industry and viewer experience.”

CS:GO fans will try watching games on BLAST.tv during the $425,000 BLAST Premier Fall Final, which will run from Nov. 23 to 27. The event will feature NAVI, FaZe Clan, Heroic, Team Liquid, OG, Ninjas in Pyjamas, G2, and Fluxo.