BLAST Premier World Final 2022: Scores, standings, and results

The final major tournament of the year is sure to be a blast.

There is one more major CS:GO trophy to be claimed in the 2022 calendar year at the BLAST Premier World Final in Abu Dhabi. Eight of the world’s best teams, including all three of the past three Major winners, will collide beginning Dec. 14 with the goal of securing the lion’s share of $1 million and the final premier trophy of 2022.

The eight teams will be divided into two double-elimination groups of four. Group A consists of FaZe Clan, Outsiders, G2 Esports, and Team Liquid, while Group B features Natus Vincere, Heroic, Team Vitality, and OG. The teams competing qualified either by winning major events this year or by securing a top spot on the BLAST Global Leaderboard.

The BLAST Premier World Final for 2022 will also play host to the first top-tier Anubis matches following the massive Nov. 18 update that saw the map replace Dust II in the official active duty map pool. The Nov. 18 updates to the AWP and the M4A1-S will also be live.

This article will be updated every time a new match finishes and when new matches are officially added to the schedule.

BLAST Premier World Final group stage standings

Group A

Position Team Wins Losses – FaZe 0 0 – Outsiders 0 0 – G2 0 0 – Liquid 0 0

Group B

Position Team Wins Losses – NAVI 0 0 – Heroic 0 0 – Vitality 0 0 – OG 0 0

BLAST Premier World Final schedule, results

All times are listed in Central Time and are subject to delays. All matches will be best-of-three.

Dec. 14

12am: Outsiders vs. Liquid

3am: FaZe vs. G2

6am: Heroic vs. OG

9am: NAVI vs. Vitality

Dec. 15

12am: Group A lower bracket final

3am: Group A upper bracket final

6am: Group B lower bracket final

9am: Group B lower bracket final

Dec. 16

5:30am: Quarterfinal

9am: Quarterfinal

Dec. 17

5:30am: Semifinal

9am: Semifinal

Dec. 18