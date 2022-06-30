BLAST Premier World Final 2022 to be held in Abu Dhabi

Eight of the best CS:GO teams in the world will travel to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in December 2022 to compete at the $1 million BLAST Premier World Final, the most prestigious tournament of the BLAST Premier circuit.

The event will run from Dec. 14 to 18 and will be the first organized in collaboration with local company Abu Dhabi Gaming, with which BLAST entered a three-year partnership. The BLAST Premier World Final will be played at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

So far, only two CS:GO teams have booked their spot in the BLAST Premier World Final. FaZe Clan earned their spot after winning ESL Pro League season 15 and the PGL Antwerp Major, while Natus Vincere guaranteed it after winning the BLAST Premier Spring Finals. The other spots will be filled by the winner of the Fall Finals, the winner of the IEM Rio Major, and the winner of ESL Pro League season 16. The other three teams will be picked in accordance with BLAST Premier’s global leaderboard.

The idea behind bringing the tournament to Abu Dhabi is to reach new audiences, whilst delivering “incredible” esports experiences to teams and spectators.

“As part of our host cities process, we are always on the lookout for leading locations and arenas all around the world, Abu Dhabi is the perfect location to follow on from this month’s highly successful Spring Final in Lisbon and November’s Fall Final in Copenhagen,” BLAST’s managing director Charlotte Kenny said. “The World Final will follow in the footsteps of popular sports such as UFC, F1 and NBA in hosting major events in Abu Dhabi and the remarkable Etihad Arena provides the perfect stage for our World Final event.”

More information regarding the tickets sale will be announced at a later date, according to BLAST.