BLAST Premier Spring Final seedings revealed

BLAST has confirmed the seedings and opening matches for the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Final event that’s slated to run from June 15 to 20. Eight CS:GO teams will be competing in the European online tournament, with the winner taking home $225,000 and a spot at the BLAST Premier World Final in December.

Gambit are the top seed in the tournament. They've become one of the best CS:GO teams in the world in 2021, having won IEM Katowice earlier this year and recently the EPIC League CIS, the first Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament for the region in 2021, over Virtus Pro. The Russian team is followed by Natus Vincere, G2, Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity, BIG, FaZe Clan, and Evil Geniuses, the only North American team in the tournament.

The BLAST Premier Spring Final will kick off with Gambit vs. EG on June 15 and NiP will face Complexity later in the day. The tournament will use a double-elimination best-of-three system and Ancient will be featured in the map pool instead of Train. The new map replaced Train in the Active Duty map pool at the beginning of May and will be played for the first time at IEM Summer, which will start on Wednesday, June 3.

Here are all of the initial matchups for BLAST Premier Spring Final.

June 15

8:30am CT: Gambit vs. EG

11:30am CT: NiP vs. Complexity

June 16