AVANGAR replaces fitch with AdreN

Dauren “AdreN” Kystaubayev will replace Bektiyar “fitch” Bahytov in AVANGAR’s CS:GO lineup, the organization announced today.



The change comes just before the StarLadder Major roster lock. Teams have to submit their roster for the Major today.



The veteran is making a return to his domestic scene after a five-month stint with FaZe Clan’s international team. AVANGAR already announced that fitch would be moved to the bench yesterday.



AVANGAR is one of the teams trying to break into HLTV’s top 10 rankings. They were close to reaching it this year, after good performances at the IEM Katowice Major in February, when they defeated FaZe and NRG and their first place at DreamHack Open Rio in April, beating FURIA in the grand finals.



AdreN has attended 10 CS:GO Majors and made the playoffs in six opportunities. He was part of Gambit when they won the PGL Krakow Major in July 2017. AdreN was elected MVP of the tournament.



The veteran will add both firepower and experience to AVANGAR’s lineup. AdreN is a more complete player than fitch, who was taking some of the most difficulties roles in the team.



Fitch is the second player sitting on AVANGAR’s bench. Aidyn “KrizzeN” Turlybekov was moved to the inactive roster in March when the organization replaced him with Sanjar ‘SANJI’ Kuliev.



The StarLadder Major will be played from Aug. 23 to Sept. 8. AVANGAR will fight for a spot at the New Challengers Stage alongside Vitality, G2 and Complexity.

