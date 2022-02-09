Allu headlines new all-Finnish CS:GO team

Aleksi “allu” Jalli has built a new Finnish project in CS:GO. The veteran AWPer, most known for his stints with Ninjas in Pyjamas, FaZe Clan, and ENCE, has teamed up with Lasse “⁠ZOREE⁠” Uronen, Tuomas “⁠SADDYX⁠” Louhimaa, Tony “⁠arvid⁠” Niemelä, Olli “⁠oopee⁠” Piispanen, and reunited with Slaava “⁠Twista⁠” Räsänenm, his former ENCE head coach.

Allu has been on the sidelines since October 2021, when he played a couple of matches for Complexity as a stand-in. Before that, he was inactive since May 2021, when ENCE moved him to the bench after a string of bad results and a series of disagreements that happened over several years.

The 29-year-old was one of the players responsible for putting Finnish Counter-Strike back on the map when he joined ENCE in 2018 to play alongside a bunch of the country’s newcomers. Allu and company won championships like BLAST Pro Series Madrid in May 2019 and StarSeries i-League season six in October 2018, and also made it into the IEM Katowice Major grand finals in March 2019 against all the odds, creating one of the most beautiful Cinderella runs CS:GO has ever witnessed.

The new all-Finnish team has no sponsors for now, but Twista said in an interview to the Finnish website pelaajat.com that they’re in talks with some organizations. “We want to think carefully about who we are going to take the project forward with so that the goals are sure to fit together. In practice, we are open to offers until we come out with the organization,” the coach said.

This team also marks Twista’s return to competition. The former ENCE skipper was one of the coaches banned in the coaching spectator bug scandal in 2020. He now returns to the professional scene after his ban was lifted earlier this month. He’s still permanently banned from CS:GO Majors, though.

Now that allu’s new project has been officialized, we should start seeing them compete in all sorts of open qualifiers.