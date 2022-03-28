All Overpass callouts in CS:GO

Overpass is the first completely new bomb defusal map that Valve designed for CS:GO. The long-range battlefield was added to the competitive map pool in 2013 and hasn’t been removed since.

The map, though, has received some updates since its introduction and even added two in-game memorials to celebrate plays that happened at CS:GO Majors. Both make reference to Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer, one being a graffiti based on his iconic in-fire defuse in a crucial round against Dignitas at ESL One Cologne 2014, and the other is a sign that makes reference to the controversial boost Fnatic and olof used to defeat LDLC in DreamHack Winter 2013.

Therefore, Overpass is one of the maps that you need to know if you regularly play CS:GO on the official matchmaking servers, on third-party matchmaking platforms, or on official matches. Knowing the official map callouts is a good start since you’ll be able to relay information to your teammates and react fast to the information they pass on to you or to a strategy someone called during freeze time.

All the callouts on Overpass

Image via Simple Radar

If you don’t have a good memory, there are some callouts that are far more important than others. The must-know callouts in Overpass are arguably Monster, Pipe, Short, Pillar, Toxic, Connector, Bathroom, Truck, Bank, A Long, A Short, and Party.