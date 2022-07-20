Can you make it all the way to Global Elite?

There are a total of 18 competitive ranks in CS:GO that are used to measure the skill of players and put them against players who share a similar level in official matchmaking games.

When a player starts playing CS:GO for the first time, it will take 10 victories before the system decides what rank that player belongs to. Many start their path in Silver I, the lowest rank in the game, and try to progress all the way to Global Elite, the final competitive rank in CS:GO.

Even though CS:GO has been around for almost 10 years, the formula for ranking up is still unknown. Sometimes, players can win several competitive matches in a row and not rank up, while some players are lucky enough to rank up with just a tie.

One thing is for sure, though: If players lose too many matches in a row, they’ll decay one rank. It could happen after two or three losses, or take a bit more like five or six, depending on how well that player is doing in their ranked matches.

Here are all of the existing ranks in CS:GO, listed from lowest to highest.

All CS:GO ranks in order

Silver rank

Silver I

Silver II

Silver III

Silver IV

Silver Elite

Silver Elite Master

Gold rank

Gold Nova I

Gold Nova II

Gold Nova III

Gold Nova IV

Master Guardian rank

Master Guardian I

Master Guardian II

Master Guardian Elite

Distinguished Master Guardian

The best four ranks