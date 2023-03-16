After getting all the blame for Astralis’ failings in CS:GO, Farlig is crushing it on his new team

Asger “Farlig” Jensen has started a new beginning in CS:GO with Copenhagen Flames, an organization he previously played for between 2018 and 2020. The 23-year-old AWPer returned earlier this month following nearly five months of inactivity and is putting up carry performances across the board, not reminding fans at all of the player he was during his stint with Astralis in 2022.

Farlig played for Astralis between February and October 2022 and it was clear that he didn’t fit the squad. He had a decent run with FunPlus Phoenix previously but rarely showed his potential under the Astralis banner. Some fans put all the blame onto Farlig due to his poor performances—he averaged a 0.99 rating as an AWPer after 131 maps with Astralis, according to HLTV—and thought that the return of superstar dev1ce would solve all their problems, which isn’t happening.

Those bad individual showings seem to be over, though. Farlig has played nine maps since he joined Copenhagen Flames earlier this month and is currently averaging a superb 1.30 rating, according to HLTV, after games versus Aurora, Astralis Talent, 1WIN, and Apeks, and is yet to finish a map with a negative rating.

Farlig came in to replace Iulian “regali” Harjău, an AWPer who helped Copenhagen Flames win five tournaments and break through HLTV’s top 30 again after the core of Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen, Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjidi, Jakob “Jabbi” Nygaard, Rasmus “Zyphon” Nordfoss, and Fredrik “roeJ” Jørgensen departed in the middle of 2022. But Copenhagen Flames think Farlig is a better fit, overall.

“We have made this change to improve the overall level of the squad,” Copenhagen Flames’ head of esports Philip Karsbøl said in Farlig’s announcement. “In addition, we believe that Farlig is a perfect fit. He is first and foremost a fantastic guy and teammate, and he is also an incredibly talented player who historically has performed at a very high level at our club. Since his last stay in Copenhagen Flames, Farlig has gained even more experience, and we expect him to make an immediate impact.”

Unfortunately, Copenhagen Flames have lost all of their games since Farlig arrived, but if he can keep playing like this, it’s likely that the team will start to win matches soon and try to once again make it to a CS:GO Major like the old lineup did and even reached the playoffs.