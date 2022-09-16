AcoR, siuhy, Keoz officially join GamerLegion’s CS:GO team

Danish CS:GO AWPer Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand, young Polish in-game leader Kamil “siuhy” Szkaradek, and Belgian rifler Nicolas “Keoz” Dgus have officially signed with GamerLegion today, weeks after they helped GamerLegion qualify for the IEM Rio Major Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) in October.

With the official arrival of this trio, GamerLegion now has a full roster once again. Isak Fahlén and Ivan “iM” Mihai were the only ones left in the active lineup after the organization parted ways with Alfred “RuStY” Karlsson, Sean “eraa” Knutsson, and Patrik “Zero” Žúdel between June and July 2022.

AcoR spent most of the year on the sidelines before playing in the open qualifiers with GamerLegion. He joined MOUZ from MAD Lions in January 2021 and was benched in January 2022 following underwhelming individual performances throughout his stint. Siuhy, on the other hand, had been playing for MOUZ NXT, the academy division of MOUZ, since June 2021 and led the team to win four consecutive editions of WePlay Academy League, the most prestigious tournament in junior CS:GO.

As for Keoz, he was last seen playing for Falcons before joining GamerLegion for the open qualifiers. The Belgian rifler was most notably a part of Syman Gaming in 2019, one of the CIS teams that played at the StarLadder Berlin Major that year.

There were rumors that siuhy would make the jump to the main team eventually, especially because MOUZ promoted Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás, Jon “JDC” de Castro, Dorian “xertioN” Berman, and head coach Dennis “sycrone” Nielsen from the academy team this year, but he’ll continue his career with GamerLegion instead.

With the additions of siuhy, acoR, and Keoz, GamerLegion are all set to attend the IEM Rio Major Europe RMR in October. GamerLegion are in the A tournament alongside FaZe Clan, Astralis, Cloud9, Ninjas in Pyjamas, G2 Esports, Team Spirit, forZe, Sprout, Eternal Fire, Fnatic, Bad News Eagles, Aurora, 1WIN, ECSTATIC, and B8.