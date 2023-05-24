A CS:GO legend is returning to Fnatic as KRIMZ’s replacement at IEM Dallas

With KRIMZ unable to attend IEM Dallas 2023, Fnatic has confirmed that true CS:GO legend f0rest will be returning to the server to take his place.

KRIMZ will miss out on IEM Dallas 2023 due to personal reasons, the organization announced on May 24. As replacements go though, there aren’t many more iconic options to slot in than former Major winner f0rest.

F0rest’s return sees him play under Fnatic’s banner for the first time since he represented the organization back in Counter-Strike 1.6, where he spent four and half years from January 2006 to July 2010. “Big shoes to fill but I’ll do my best to live up to my bearded brother Krimx,” the 34-year-old tweeted.

Due to personal reasons and the limited time there is between events, @Krimz is unable to attend IEM Dallas. To the fans, rest assured he’ll be back on the server before you know it!



With that said, give a warm welcome back to a Counter-Strike and FNATIC legend, @f0rest, who’ll… pic.twitter.com/Dju8XVrdDx — FNATIC (@FNATIC) May 24, 2023

The Swede has officially been an inactive player since his spell with Dignitas, the last CS:GO organization he played for back in June 2022. Since then, he has stood in for teams like ex-Finest, and played in the open qualifier for BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major with a mix called boomer demons. Yet, he remained unsigned.

During the last two decades, f0rest became a true legend of the game. He played for a number of organizations, like SK Gaming, though, he truly made a name for himself under Fnatic and Ninjas in Pyjamas’ banners. He claimed his only CS:GO Major with NiP when he won ESL One: Cologne 2014, where he played Fnatic in the final.

Come IEM Dallas 2023, f0rest will have the chance to prove still belongs at the top table of Counter-Strike, should he look to come back to the competitive scene full-time.

The tournament will feature some of the best teams from around the world, including Heroic, FaZe Clan, and G2 Esports. In their first matchup in Group A, Fnatic will faze MOUZ, a European team that will be looking to bounce back following an early BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major exit.

IEM Dallas 2023 is scheduled to start on May 29.

