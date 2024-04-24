What is Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures? How to play and more

Cookie Run is a popular mobile game series, and a new installment in the franchise—Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures—will be coming out later this year.

If you’re a fan of the Cookie Run series and want to know about the upcoming game, keep reading as we will be looking more closely at Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures to see if there’s any information regarding how to play it when it releases.

What is Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures?

A new, 3-D adventure for Ginger Brave and the cookie crew. Image via Devsisters.

Tower of Adventures is a new, upcoming cooperative Cookie Run mobile game due to release at some point in 2024, though there hasn’t been confirmation as to the exact day.

The game had a playtest in November 2023 and then a closed beta test from Jan. 19 to Feb. 4. The tests ran via Google Play, so it’s safe to assume Tower of Adventures will be another mobile game coming to Android and iOS.

Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures is slightly different from the most recent installment in the serie, Cookie Run: Kingdom, as it has a 3D art style. The gameplay seems to be similar though, with the same stage progression structure. There is also an element of open-world gameplay to Tower of Adventures, though, a new feature not seen in Kingdom.

Confirmed Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures game modes

So far, there are five game modes confirmed for Tower of Adventures. The following info comes from the playtest and the closed beta, so it might change between now and the official release. The five game modes are as follows:

Story Mode

Raid Mode

Champions Raid

Glass Labyrinth

Guild Mode (though the Guild Mode and Champion Raid Modes were locked during the beta tests)

Story is the main mode, and it works same way the Story Mode does in Cookie Run: Kingdom, structured as individual stages with narrative chapters.

Raid Mode is a cooperative gameplay stage where players will join together to fight a particular boss. Each boss has four levels of difficulty, with each difficulty level having a minimum power level that you and your team have to be at before you can take them on.

Glass Labyrinth is a single-player mode where you face up to three waves of enemies on different stages, with each opponent offering a buff. Buffs will change depending on what elements your Cookies are.

Glass Labyrinth is split into two sections: Labyrinth of Trials: Hall of Succession and Labyrinth of Remembrance: Hall of Discipline. Hall of Discipline must be completed before you can access Hall of Succession. Before you can take on anything in Glass Labyrinth, you need to unlock stages four and five of Story Mode.

There isn’t much information on Champions Raid or Guild Mode; these sections were locked during the beta testing. This is purely speculation, but there’s a good chance Champions Raid will be similar to the regular Raid Mode and be a multiplayer experience. The Guild Mode might also be similar to the Guild in Cookie Run: Kingdom, but it’s all still speculation at this point.

How to play Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures

You can’t get your hands on Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures yet, since it hasn’t officially been released. As we mentioned earlier, some players got the chance to try the game during the November 2023 playtests and the January open beta, but neither are available anymore.

When will Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures release?

This updated social media image has got fans excited that the Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures release date could be coming soon. Image via Devsisters.

While there’s no confirmed release date yet, there are hints that Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures could be coming sooner rather than later. The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the game recently updated its profile picture, a decision that got Cookie Run fans talking.

Not only that but the official English and Korean Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures YouTube channels also changed their profile pictures to the same image of Ginger Brave with a glowing star. Both of these channels also recently uploaded the main title music for the game, another hint that it might be coming sooner than we think.

We’ll keep you updated with any new information that we get about Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures, including an official release date when we have one.

