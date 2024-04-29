How to beat Lucky Pick 3 in Cookie Run: Kingdom

A roster in Cookie Run Kingdom.
During the Lucky Pick Three in Cookie Run: Kingdom, you run into the Cocomambo boss. Even if you were steamrolling until meeting this boss, your squad can suddenly crumble under pressure, requiring you to come up with a new strategy.

When I first challenged the Cocomambo boss, the cookies I needed the most weren’t max level just yet. Considering the Story Mode variant of this boss boasts 133,875 power, and the Dark Mode jumps to a whopping 544,087, you’ll need to ensure you have enough power to take down the Cocomambo.

How do you beat Lucky Pick Three in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Hollyberry Cookie in Cookie Run Kingom.
Hollyberry Cookie will make sure everyone survives. Image via Devsisters

To beat Lucky Pick Three in Cookie Run: Kingdom, you need to assemble a powerful team composition that can defeat Cocomambo.

For this encounter, I used the following Cookie lineup:

  • Hollyberry Cookie (Defense): Keep her with the Full CD and DMG RES substat toppings.
  • Pitaya Dragon Cookie (Charge): Use Full ATK and DMG RES substat toppings for Pitaya.
  • Moonlight Cookie (Magic): Use Full CD toppings for the Moonlight Cookie.
  • Rockstar Cookie (Healing):  Use Full CD toppings while prioritizing DMD RES for extra survivability.
  • Snapdragon Cookie (Healing):  Stick with the Max CD build for Snapdragon to dish out as many heals as possible.

If you don’t have these Cookies but have others who can take their spot, most can be worthy replacements as long as they’re level. For example, Squid Ink, Rye, and Vampire Cookies can take Pitaya Dragon’s Cookie’s spot if you have them.

While Cookie Run damage dealers can be substituted, the same cannot be said for Hollyberry Cookie. She’s unparalleled in Defense, and attempting to replace her may lead to several failed attempts until you eventually find a working formula. Having two healers is also a necessity, as you’ll need to recover swiftly.

