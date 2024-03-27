Cookie Run: Kingdom Town Square Cleanup event guide

Cookie Run: Kingdom just got a fresh coat of paint with its latest update that doesn’t just add new cookies, but also a brand new location to meet up.

This town square is great for finding new cookies, but it’s also host to a fresh challenge called the Town Square Cleanup. Like all challenges in Cookie Run: Kingdom, there are rewards to be had for those who help out, but this new event could have you a little confused.

Don’t worry! We’ve got a full guide on how to complete this latest event and the best part is it’s a whole lot simpler than past ones. Here’s everything you need to know so you can clean up Cuckoo Town Square and leave with new rewards.

What is Cookie Run: Kingdom’s Town Square Cleanup event?

Time for some gardening. Image via Devsisters

Cookie Run: Kingdom’s Town Square Cleanup event is another multiplayer challenge that takes place in Cuckoo Town Square. As one of the first events in the newly minted location, players will be tasked to come together and clean up rogue bushes that appear, with plenty of rewards available for those who help.

It is also a part of the new Town Square Tour so you’ll want to complete this Cookie Run: Kingdom event as soon as you can to get another stamp.

How do I complete Cookie Run: Kingdom’s Town Square Cleanup event?

All Cookie Run: Kingdom players need to do to participate in the Town Square Cleanup event is sign in at a time when the event is live, locate the bush in the town square, and click it. This will then trigger your character to start cleaning it up.

It can take a while to clean up the bush so we suggest getting help from Cookie Run: Kingdom friends or playing during a time when there are a lot of other online players. You can even use the in-game chat to call on others to help you clean it up. Once you have finished cleaning up the bush it will disappear and a chest will appear in its place.

You don’t even have to fully engage with cleaning the bush to claim the rewards; you just have to be around when it’s active. Thanks to this, it’s best to always log in during the times this Town Square Cleanup event is running.

When is Cookie Run: Kingdom’s Town Square Cleanup event

Ready your team. Image via Devsisters.

Taking part in Cookie Run: Kingdom’s Town Square Cleanup can only be done on specific days and at specific times. Because of this, you’ll want to get familiar with and coordinate the best one for you and your friends to sign on and get it done.

Tuesday Thursday Saturday Sunday 00:00 to 2:00 00:00 to 2:00 4:00 to 6:00 4:00 to 6:00 4:00 to 6:00 4:00 to 6:00 10:00 to 12:00 10:00 to 12:00 8:00 to 10:00 8:00 to 10:00 16:00 to 18:00 16:00 to 18:00 12:00 to 14:00 12:00 to 14:00 22:00 to 00:00 22:00 to 00:00 16:00 to 18:00 16:00 to 18:00 20:00 to 22:00 20:00 to 22:00

All of the above times are GMT+9.

