Best Financier Cookie toppings guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

Financier Cookie was released during the Chapter Three Heroes of the Light update in Cookie Run Kingdom in July 2022, and she has since become a popular recruit within many player’s team compositions.

Recommended Videos

When it comes to choosing the Cookies for your team in Cookie Run Kingdom, you need to know exactly what their special skills are and what toppings are best suited for them. We’re going to be looking at Financier Cookie in closer detail so you can decide if you want her to become a permanent part of your Cookie Run Kingdom squad.

Who is Financier Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

A loyal protector with fantastic hair. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Financier Cookie is an Epic Defense Cookie that positioneds in the Front in battle. She’s a skilled knight who attended the Paladin Academy in the Crème Republic. She was considered to be one of the top graduates from the academy and went on to become Clotted Cream Cookie’s bodyguard.

As is the case with most Paladin characters, Financier Cookie is an evangelical protector, hence why she is a bodyguard. She is named after a particular kind of French almond cake. This cake is called a financier due to having a look similar to a gold bar, and this is reflected well in Financier Cookie’s design thanks to her long, and straight, golden hair. Her overall design is very akin to what one might expect from a Paladin character in a video game, as she has a white and gold uniform and carries a large sword.

Financier Cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

Pair her with Clotted Cream Cookie for the best results. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Financier Cookie has two special skills, though one is a Magic Candy skill that can only be unlocked when you upgrade her to level 50 and collect the necessary ingredients to craft the candy.

Her main ability is Paladin Protection, where she protects the Cookie on her team with the highest attack points. If Clotted Cream Cookie is part of your composition, he’s the one she’ll always protect. When she uses Paladin Protection, Financier Cookie’s attack becomes stronger and deal area damage. She’ll heal the teammate she’s protecting while increasing their critical and damage resistance and upping their attack.

She will heal for 43.5 percent of her attack points when the skill is active. Again, this will change if Clotted Cream Cookie is on the team, as Financier Cookie will then be able to heal for 65.3 percent of her attack points. The damage and critical resistance lasts for 15 seconds and increases by +20%, while attack increases by +14.7 percent for 15 seconds.

As well as this, Financier Cookie also bestows a Light Shield to Cookies she’s protecting. The shield increases 12.7 percent of the protected Cookie’s max health for five seconds. When the shield disappears, it deals damage with a power called Light’s Judgement; fixed damage equal to 50 percent of the damage the shield took.

Financier Cookie’s Magic Candy Skill is Paladin’s Devotion. This increases the critical resistance and damage resistance of her teammates. The team’s resistance lasts for 15 seconds and is increased by plus 30 percent. The critical resistance is upped by plus 35 percent. Financier Cookie also gives her team immunity to any enemy debuffs for 15 seconds.

That isn’t all that Paladin’s Devotion can do; it also works as a healing skill that heals all her teammates equal to 11 percent of her defense. This isn’t limitless, as her healing is capped by 15 percent of their max health.

Best Financier Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

Will you opt for a full or partial tank build for Financier Cookie? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As Financier Cookie is all about protection, I find the most effective toppings for her are Solid Almonds to create a complete tank build. Solid Almonds increase the resistance of the Cookie that you equip them to by plus five percent, though this will steadily increase as you upgrade it with Coins and Topping Pieces. The five Solid Almond topping route is the best way to make Financier Cookie a full-on tank, as it can become very difficult to take her down, especially when the toppings are completely upgraded.

That being said, you might want to go for a partial tank build for Financier Cookie. The cooldown time for her skills is quite high—15 seconds—so you can always consider adding Swift Chocolate toppings to the mix to help. Swift Chocolate reduces cooldown time by five percent, so if you do want to combine this topping with Solid Almonds, opt for a two Swift Chocolate and three Solid Almond build for her to make the cooldown reduction significant enough to make a difference without negatively impacting her resistance.

Is Financier Cookie worth pulling in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Financier Cookie is certainly worth pulling and adding to your team lineup in Cookie Run Kingdom, especially if you use Clotted Cream Cookie as her special skills are made stronger when he is with her. She is the ultimate bodyguard to Clotted Cream Cookie, and even though she isn’t quite as effective if he isn’t there, she can become a tough unit to eliminate, giving her team the chance to rack up damage and heal up.

That being said, the main issue that can come about with Financier Cookie is her main skill revolves solely around one Cookie, rather than the team. The Magic Candy Skill she has rectifies this problem a little, but it will only apply if you are willing to put the resources into leveling her up and equipping her Magic Candy.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more