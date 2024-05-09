Best Caramel Arrow Cookie toppings guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

Caramel Arrow Cookie was released in Cookie Run Kingdom in March 2022 as part of the Heroes of Dark Cacao update and she’s remained a popular Cookie that players often include in their compositions ever since.

If you’re thinking of adding her to your Cookie Run Kingdom team lineup, you’ll need to know how her ability works and which toppings work best with those abilities.

Who is Caramel Arrow Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

A brave and loyal Cookie warrior. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Caramel Arrow Cookie plays an important role in the Dark Cacao Kingdom, as she is the First Watcher. She is a Ranged-type Epic Cookie a little different from other Ranged characters; she’s prioritized as a Front-position ranger.

Caramel Arrow Cookie’s design was inspired by the Hwarang warrior corps from the Silla era in Korean history. This isn’t surprising, seeing as Korean game studio Devsisters developed the Cookie Run series. Many of the Hwarang warriors were skilled archers and wore headgear and robes similar to the ones Caramel Arrow Cookie dons.

Caramel Arrow Cookie has a dark color scheme, as she is made from dark brown dough and icing with caramel highlights in her hair. Her robes are also dark brown, though her bow is an eyecatching black and white design.

Caramel Arrow Cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

Her Arrow of Resolution can do tons of damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Caramel Arrow Cookie’s ability is Arrow of Resolution, where she fires an arrow that leaves an Arrow Mark on hit enemies.

The Arrow Mark will explode once it hits the enemy. When it does, Caramel Arrow Cookie rushes to the target and does damage proportional to the target’s max HP. This damage is around 22.1 percent relative to a Cookies max HP and 2.2 percent relative to any other enemies. However, the damage she can do is capped at 300,000.

When Caramel Arrow Cookie uses this attack, she becomes immune to any debuffs for eight seconds and is resistant to effects that interrupt attacks. The Arrow Mark lasts for 12 seconds, but this can stack up to 12 times. The arrow can also do 88.3 percent single-hit damage at once.

The skill has a 10-second cooldown, but this will change if you are using Swift Chocolate toppings, as these are used to reduce cooldown. However, these aren’t the best toppings for Caramel Arrow Cookie—let’s take a look at what does work best for her.

Best Caramel Arrow Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

For Caramel Arrow Cookie, Searing Raspberries are your best friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are two builds you can go with when it comes to Caramel Arrow Cookie, though I would suggest going for a full attack build with her by using five Searing Raspberry toppings.

These toppings will up a Cookie’s attack by plus five percent and they can become particularly powerful when fully upgraded with Coins and Topping Pieces. Caramel Arrow Cookie is all about dealing as much damage as possible, as is clear by her Arrow of Resolution special skill, so an attack build will make her even stronger.

The other suggestion would be a mostly attack build but with some damage resistance to avoid Caramel Arrow Cookie falling too quickly in battle. As mentioned, she is a Frontline Cookie despite being a Ranged character. She does a lot of damage, but this position also leaves her a little vulnerable. To increase her damage resistance, you might want to include one or two Solid Almond toppings.

These toppings increase the resistance of a Cookie by plus five percent per topping, so if you go with two, you can up Caramel Arrow Cookies by 10 percent immediately (though this will be more when you upgrade them). This can be useful to give the Cookie more of a fighting chance to survive a battle, but I find the five Searing Raspberry option is more effective due to Caramel Arrow Cookie’s attack-heavy skills.

Is Caramel Arrow Cookie worth pulling in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Caramel Arrow Cookie is definitely worth pulling and adding to your team composition, especially if you require a solid Ranged Unit in your team. She has great potential and can do heaps of damage if you equip her with five Searing Raspberry toppings, so make sure to try her out on your team if you obtain her.

