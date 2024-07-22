How to sub out in College Football 25

College Football 25 has plenty of mechanics to get used to, including subbing players in and out. We’re here to explain the process and address whether you can sub out your own player in Road to Glory.

Tweaking your line-up is vital to success in College Football 25, particularly with the new wear and tear feature, so it’s important to keep a close eye on the fitness of your players and to protect them from injury.

The mechanic isn’t simple, though, as it varies in different game modes. You might want to sub out your player in Road to Glory, so we’ll tell you whether you can.

How to sub out in CFB 25

Out of your hands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is no way to sub out your player if you are playing Road to Glory in College Football 25, as the decision is made by the coaches. Having said that, players are getting frustrated by how frequently players are subbed out in Road to Glory.

If you find yourself being subbed out too often, turn down Fatigue and Wear and Tear in the Options menu. It appears the game is overly protective of players and subs them out too often, but adjusting the settings can fix this.

In any other game mode where you control the entire team, making subs is easy and is done by following these steps:

Open the Pause menu. Select the Coaching menu. Select the Depth Chart. Choose the player you want to replace and select them, then select the player you want to bring into the game.

It’s worth remembering that player Fatigue and Wear and Tear do improve with rest when a player is on the sideline, including if their side of the team isn’t on the field, so keep an eye out as you may want to bring a player back into the game.

