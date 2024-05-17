War Thunder codes (May 2024)

Updated May 17, 2024: We checked for the latest codes!

You better come prepared because the battlefield in this game is complete chaos. Launch War Thunder, choose whether you will pilot a plane, a submarine, or some other vehicle, and fully experience WW2 combat while making allies and liberating territories.

This free-to-play PvP, aside from amazing graphics and shooting mechanics, offers a way for you to get useful resources without any effort. Yes, that’s right—we bring War Thunder codes, but make sure to use them fast because they vanish after just a day or two. In the meantime, if you want to test your shooting skills in a similar game that also has a lot of freebies, check out our list of PUBG Mobile codes, too.

All War Thunder codes list

Active War Thunder codes

WTBUTCHER —Redeem for a Butcher Sticker

—Redeem for a Butcher Sticker PO-LI-GON—Redeem for a Poligon Bonus

Expired War Thunder codes show more WARTHUNDER500K

WTDESCOM-BESTWORK

BRAVO show less



How to redeem codes in War Thunder

Redeeming War Thunder codes won’t take much time if you follow our step-by-step instructions below:

Follow these steps to redeem codes right away | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Visit the official Gaijin website and log into your account. Go to the Redeem bonus code tab. Insert a code into the activation code text box. Hit the ACTIVATE button. Check your in-game mailbox and claim your freebies.

How to get more War Thunder codes

If you want to be among the first ones to use the latest War Thunder codes, save this page (CTRL+D) and visit it often. We do our best to track down all new codes and place them here for easy access.

On the other hand, if you want to look for freebies on your own, check the developer’s social media channels:

Why are my War Thunder codes not working?

War Thunder codes usually mix upper-case letters with special characters, and that easily leads to typos. To avoid them, try copying each code from our Working list and pasting it straight into the redemption page text box. If you get the message Wrong activation code, that means the code has expired in the meantime. Try to be fast and redeem them while you can.

Other ways to get free rewards in War Thunder

Besides redeeming War Thunder codes for free rewards, there is no other way to obtain them except for grinding through the game and eliminating as many opponents as possible. If you want to hear more about special events and potential giveaways, check the developer’s social media channels that we linked above.

What is War Thunder?

Dive into War Thunder, a free-to-play PvP game that recreates the most famous battles from World War II. Select your country and type of unit, and team up with other players or friends to reach the ultimate level more easily. Make sure to grab all the available codes from this guide, as they’ll provide you with significant rewards.

